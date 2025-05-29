Bridging Distances: Himachal CM's Heartfelt Visit to Sharchi Village
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited Sharchi village in Kullu, connecting with locals as part of 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar'. Villagers shared issues, and Sukhu promised resolutions. He announced grants for women's groups, emphasized infrastructure improvements, and celebrated local culture during his stay.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu spearheaded the 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' initiative with a visit to Sharchi village in the scenic Kullu district. The local community welcomed him with open arms, underscoring his government's commitment to grassroots engagement.
During his stay, CM Sukhu interacted with residents ranging from youngsters to elders, attentively hearing their grievances. He instructed relevant authorities to ensure prompt solutions to these issues. Communicating in the local language, he assured adequate budget allocation to address the villagers' needs.
The Chief Minister announced improvements to the Nagladi-Sharchi road and offered financial support to women's self-help groups. Sharing breakfast with locals, he outlined government initiatives and stressed the importance of resolving long-standing revenue cases effectively. His visit symbolized a significant step towards enhancing regional development.
