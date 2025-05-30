Counter-Intelligence Kashmir Cracks Down on Suspected Terror Networks: Sweeping Raids Conducted

In a bid to clamp down on terrorism in the region, the Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) unit of Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out multiple operations across the Kashmir Valley, targeting suspected terror links, officials disclosed on Friday.

The CIK coordinated raids at undisclosed sites to seize evidence linked to terror networks. The move underscores the Jammu and Kashmir Police's dedication to combating terrorism and safeguarding citizens. As a precaution, security measures were heightened in vulnerable areas.

Meanwhile, on May 23, a significant move to dismantle the terror framework in Jammu province saw the State Investigation Agency (SIA) conduct orchestrated raids at 18 locations across four districts, resulting in the seizure of incriminating materials. These operations are part of a wider strategy to disrupt terror networks and dismantle sleeper cells.

(With inputs from agencies.)