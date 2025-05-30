Left Menu

Counter-Intelligence Kashmir Cracks Down on Suspected Terror Networks: Sweeping Raids Conducted

The Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) unit of the Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted multiple raids across the region to investigate suspected terror links. Simultaneous operations by the State Investigation Agency also targeted terror networks in Jammu, recovering incriminating material and summoning suspects to fortify the counter-terror efforts in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 10:10 IST
Counter-Intelligence Kashmir Cracks Down on Suspected Terror Networks: Sweeping Raids Conducted
CIK of J&K Police, conducts searches at various locations across Kashmir in terror link cases. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to clamp down on terrorism in the region, the Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) unit of Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out multiple operations across the Kashmir Valley, targeting suspected terror links, officials disclosed on Friday.

The CIK coordinated raids at undisclosed sites to seize evidence linked to terror networks. The move underscores the Jammu and Kashmir Police's dedication to combating terrorism and safeguarding citizens. As a precaution, security measures were heightened in vulnerable areas.

Meanwhile, on May 23, a significant move to dismantle the terror framework in Jammu province saw the State Investigation Agency (SIA) conduct orchestrated raids at 18 locations across four districts, resulting in the seizure of incriminating materials. These operations are part of a wider strategy to disrupt terror networks and dismantle sleeper cells.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025