Rainstorms Bring Chaos to Assam: IMD Forecasts More

Heavy rain has disrupted several areas in Assam, with the IMD predicting further downpours. A developing low-pressure area and cyclonic circulation threaten to exacerbate conditions. Authorities urge residents to stay alert, as the risk of waterlogging, traffic slowdowns, and localized landslides increases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 10:13 IST
Rain drenches Guwahati(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Assam is bracing for further disruption as heavy rain lashes several parts of the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted additional downpours, particularly in western and southern Assam, in the coming days, stoking fears of waterlogging and localized landslides.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has issued warnings, pointing to potential waterlogging and disruptions to traffic flow. The city authorities are on high alert, with emergency response systems ready to act. Residents have been advised to take precautions and follow official advisories.

A well-marked low-pressure area over the Northwest Bay of Bengal is anticipated to intensify, contributing to the severe weather. Authorities emphasize the importance of staying informed as conditions evolve, particularly for individuals in flood-prone and hilly regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

