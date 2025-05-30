Rainstorms Bring Chaos to Assam: IMD Forecasts More

Assam is bracing for further disruption as heavy rain lashes several parts of the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted additional downpours, particularly in western and southern Assam, in the coming days, stoking fears of waterlogging and localized landslides.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has issued warnings, pointing to potential waterlogging and disruptions to traffic flow. The city authorities are on high alert, with emergency response systems ready to act. Residents have been advised to take precautions and follow official advisories.

A well-marked low-pressure area over the Northwest Bay of Bengal is anticipated to intensify, contributing to the severe weather. Authorities emphasize the importance of staying informed as conditions evolve, particularly for individuals in flood-prone and hilly regions.

