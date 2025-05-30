Suzlon Energy's Profit Soars: A Strategic Breakthrough

Shares of Suzlon Energy saw a significant boost, rising nearly 14% on Friday following the announcement of a substantial increase in net profits for the March quarter of 2024.

The stock price reached Rs 74.30 across both the BSE and NSE. The firm's market valuation subsequently surged by Rs 8,981.06 crore, underscoring investor confidence in Suzlon's strategic growth.

The remarkable jump in profits, driven primarily by increased revenues, marks the highest profitability Suzlon has achieved in a decade. This performance highlights the company's disciplined transformation and focused operational strategies, positioning it for continued market leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)