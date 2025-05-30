Left Menu

BJP's Sambit Patra Criticizes Congress for Alleged Pakistan Sympathy

BJP MP Sambit Patra criticized Congress leaders over remarks concerning the Rafale jets' destruction, suggesting they exhibit pro-Pakistan sentiments. Patra urged the Congress to clarify their stance, questioning their rationale and criticizing statements that purportedly equate MPs with terrorists. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy defended Congress, emphasizing their support for India's integrity.

In a vehement critique aimed at Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and other Congress leaders, BJP MP Sambit Patra accused them of aligning with Pakistan due to their comments on the Rafale jets' destruction during Operation Sindoor. Speaking at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Friday, Patra quipped that Congress leaders are reminiscent of 'Gabbar' in Hindustan compared to 'Babbar' in Pakistan.

Patra questioned Congress's priority by highlighting their silence on Pakistani airbase destruction or terrorist casualties, implying a split within the Congress party over their support for Pakistan. While directly addressing Rahul Gandhi, Patra criticized the Congress's 'Jai Hind Yatra', suggesting it resembles a 'Pakistan Hind Yatra' instead, and challenged them to conduct a joint press conference with Pakistan.

The BJP leader also reproached Congress's Jairam Ramesh for allegedly undermining the significance of a multi-party delegation meant to assert India's position globally, equating MPs with terrorists. Patra juxtaposed this with the previous UPA government's alleged involvement with terrorists and reiterated India's military actions against Pakistani terror bases.

In response, Telangana CM Reddy defended Congress, accusing PM Modi of discontinuing aggressive actions against Pakistan possibly due to U.S. influence, and highlighted Congress's historical sacrifices for national integrity. Reddy also criticized the BJP's Tiranga Rally and advocated for Rahul Gandhi as India's future Prime Minister to reinvigorate demoralized soldiers.

