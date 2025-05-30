Delhi Police Clamp Down on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants: Major Arrests Made

In a significant law enforcement operation, the North West District of Delhi Police successfully detained 38 Bangladeshi nationals across Delhi, including women and children. The group, prior residents of Nuh, made their way to Delhi via Bihar, as per police statements.

These individuals originally tried to settle in Bihar but faced difficulties in securing livelihoods or connections, prompting their relocation to Delhi. There, they found employment in factories and lived in unauthorized settlements, with police classifying them as illegal immigrants without proper documentation.

Similarly, in East Delhi, five Bangladeshi nationals, among them minors, were detained for residing illegally. They entered India through illicit routes along the Indo-Bangladesh border, evading detection in Anand Vihar. The operation, part of a broader crackdown since November 2024, aims at identifying and deporting illegal immigrants, according to DCP Abhishek Dhania.