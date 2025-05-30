CBI Cracks Down on Corruption: Multiple Arrests Across India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has cracked down on corruption with a series of high-profile arrests across India. Among those arrested were two individuals from Bihar: the Branch Manager of the Bihar Gramin Bank's Babhangama branch in Sitamarhi district and a daily wage worker. These arrests followed allegations that the duo demanded a bribe of Rs. 15,000 to release a subsidy linked to a PMEGP loan.

In a meticulously planned operation, CBI officials caught the accused red-handed as they accepted a Rs. 10,000 bribe from the complainant. Following their arrest, a search of the accused's homes and offices yielded incriminating documents. The accused are scheduled to appear before the Special Judge, CBI, in Patna.

Simultaneously, in Assam, CBI forces apprehended the Branch Manager of the Central Bank of India's Dhamdhama branch in Nalbari district for soliciting a Rs. 5,000 bribe aimed at enhancing a complainant's overdraft facility. Meanwhile, in Bhubaneshwar, the CBI has detained Chintan Raghuvanshi, a Deputy Director at the Enforcement Directorate, on corruption charges.