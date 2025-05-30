Exports Drive Canadian Economic Growth Amid Tariff Woes

Canada's economy has surpassed expectations with a 2.2% growth in the first quarter of this year, according to new data released on Friday. This expansion was largely driven by an increase in exports to the United States, as American companies scrambled to stockpile Canadian goods ahead of U.S. tariffs.

Despite this growth driven by external demand, the Canadian domestic market revealed signs of strain. A noticeable increase in imports, alongside reduced household spending and stagnant final domestic demand, suggested the economy is not as robust on the home front.

The looming U.S. tariffs, first announced by President Donald Trump in March targeting various products including steel and aluminum, continue to cast uncertainty over future economic performance. This has led to heightened market expectations that the Bank of Canada will maintain interest rates at 2.75%, with a likely pause anticipated at the upcoming decision next Wednesday.

