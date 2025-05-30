Central Government Meets Fiscal Deficit Target Amid Economic Growth

The central government accomplished its fiscal deficit target for 2024-25, achieving 4.8% of GDP, as confirmed by provisional data from the Controller General of Accounts.

The revision estimates had aligned the fiscal deficit cap at Rs 15,69,527 crore. However, actual figures tallied at Rs 15,77,270 crore, slightly surpassing the revised expectations.

Revenue receipts reached 97.8% of estimates, enhancing optimism with increased capital expenditure, signaling positive economic growth trajectory. CGA data reveals state tax transfer enhancements, contributing to fiscal dynamics.