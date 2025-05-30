Left Menu

Central Government Meets Fiscal Deficit Target Amid Economic Growth

The central government has successfully met its fiscal deficit target of 4.8% of GDP for the fiscal year 2024-25, according to the Controller General of Accounts. While the actual deficit was slightly above revised estimates, capital expenditure saw a positive uptick, with economic growth boosting future deficit targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 19:01 IST
  • India

The central government accomplished its fiscal deficit target for 2024-25, achieving 4.8% of GDP, as confirmed by provisional data from the Controller General of Accounts.

The revision estimates had aligned the fiscal deficit cap at Rs 15,69,527 crore. However, actual figures tallied at Rs 15,77,270 crore, slightly surpassing the revised expectations.

Revenue receipts reached 97.8% of estimates, enhancing optimism with increased capital expenditure, signaling positive economic growth trajectory. CGA data reveals state tax transfer enhancements, contributing to fiscal dynamics.

