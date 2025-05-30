Market Dips Amid Renewed U.S.-China Trade Tensions

Wall Street's primary indexes started in the red on Friday, reflecting growing unease over U.S.-China trade relations. This follows U.S. President Donald Trump's accusation against China for breaching a tariff agreement.

The early trading session saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping by 23.4 points or 0.06%, commencing at 42,192.35. Similarly, the S&P 500 began with a decrease of 8.5 points or 0.14%, opening at 5,903.67.

The Nasdaq Composite wasn't unscathed, opening with a decline of 44.7 points or 0.23%, thus starting the day at 19,131.219. This climate of uncertainty was compounded by investors meticulously analyzing the newest inflation figures.