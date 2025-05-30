Agricultural Renaissance: Formulating a Roadmap for Jammu & Kashmir

The central government, in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir administration, is poised to develop an extensive agricultural framework for the region, as declared by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The minister addressed this prospect at the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan', a convention held with farmers in R S Pura, an area along the border.

Chouhan emphasized new initiatives like lavender farming and the dedication of farmers who endure adversity. He declared plans to boost local agriculture through innovative practices, reduced input costs, and expanded cultivation. The high-altitude Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Nyoma will also play a role, as it connects with 731 centers nationwide under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

With an end date set for June 2025, the Abhiyan is a national effort aiming to equip farmers for the Kharif season. Chouhan, alongside Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, commended the resilience and patriotism of border farmers, likening their role to that of soldiers in securing the nation. PM Narendra Modi's leadership was credited for boosting agricultural output, with further growth anticipated under this campaign.