Siang Hydropower Project: Balancing National Security with Local Concerns

Arunachal Pradesh's Chief Minister assured progress on the Siang Hydropower Project would only occur post pre-feasibility report and public approval, emphasizing local consent is vital. He highlighted the strategic importance due to China's hydropower developments. Local resistance and demand for transparency persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 30-05-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 20:10 IST
Siang Hydropower Project: Balancing National Security with Local Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Friday, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu stated that the Siang Multipurpose Hydropower Project would advance solely after completing its pre-feasibility report (PFR) and receiving public approval, with local community consent being crucial.

During a media address, Khandu focused on the PFR's significance as a non-intrusive stage for assessing geological viability, stressing that it wouldn't cause physical displacement or land harm.

Despite being crucial for national security amid China's upstream hydropower actions, the project faces opposition from environmentalists and local organizations demanding complete transparency and expert involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

