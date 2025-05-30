Siang Hydropower Project: Balancing National Security with Local Concerns

On Friday, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu stated that the Siang Multipurpose Hydropower Project would advance solely after completing its pre-feasibility report (PFR) and receiving public approval, with local community consent being crucial.

During a media address, Khandu focused on the PFR's significance as a non-intrusive stage for assessing geological viability, stressing that it wouldn't cause physical displacement or land harm.

Despite being crucial for national security amid China's upstream hydropower actions, the project faces opposition from environmentalists and local organizations demanding complete transparency and expert involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)