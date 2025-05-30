Left Menu

300 Years of Legacy: Honoring Ahilyabai Holkar's Visionary Leadership

The National Commission for Women Chairperson, Vijaya Rahatkar, paid tribute to Ahilyabai Holkar on her 300th birth anniversary. Celebrations, supported by the Varanasi Municipal Corporation and the Union Ministry of Culture, include a commemorative coin, an exhibition, and cultural presentations to honor her legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 20:14 IST
National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson, Vijaya Rahatkar (Photo/ ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
On Friday, National Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar lauded the extraordinary legacy of Ahilyabai Holkar on the eve of her 300th birth anniversary. Holkar, a renowned visionary and reformer, is celebrated for her remarkable contributions to social, economic, and cultural spheres, particularly focusing on women's empowerment.

The Varanasi Municipal Corporation organized an event highlighting the enduring impact of Ahilyabai's work, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend as the Chief Guest. Rahatkar praised her for being a fair ruler who significantly influenced temple construction and championed women's education and empowerment, including promoting Maheshwari sarees crafted by women weavers.

The Union Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the Madhya Pradesh government, will hold a commemorative event in Bhopal. This event includes the release of a commemorative coin and stamp, and an exhibition showcasing Ahilyabai's significant contributions to society. The occasion reinforces ongoing efforts to recognize India's rich heritage and those who shaped its cultural dynamics.

