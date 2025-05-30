U.S. Halts $3.7 Billion in Green Energy Projects Under Trump Review
The U.S. halted 24 green energy projects worth $3.7 billion from Biden's era, as the Trump administration reviews publicly-funded initiatives. The axed projects include a $332 million Exxon Mobil venture in Texas, with widespread implications for carbon capture and emerging energy technologies.
The U.S. government has terminated funding for 24 green energy initiatives totaling more than $3.7 billion, initially awarded during President Joe Biden's administration, the Energy Department announced Friday.
A major project cut was a $332 million carbon capture effort at Exxon's Baytown, Texas refinery, aiming to reduce carbon emissions by switching to hydrogen over natural gas in ethylene production. Further cuts included $500 million designated for Heidelberg Materials in Louisiana and $375 million for Eastman Chemical Company in Texas.
This move, amidst the Trump administration's focus on maximizing fossil fuel output, could hinder advancements in carbon capture and green technology, drawing criticism for potentially stifling innovation and future competitiveness.
ALSO READ
Harvard Faces $250 Million Research Boost Amid Trump Administration's Funding Freeze
Sanctions Tighten Grip on ICC Amid Trump Administration's Pressure
India-EU Launch ₹391 Crore Joint Research to Tackle Pollution and Boost Green Hydrogen
Trump Administration Appeals Staffing Cuts Ruling
Funding Cuts Threaten Autism Research Progress Under Trump Administration