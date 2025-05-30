Left Menu

U.S. Halts $3.7 Billion in Green Energy Projects Under Trump Review

The U.S. halted 24 green energy projects worth $3.7 billion from Biden's era, as the Trump administration reviews publicly-funded initiatives. The axed projects include a $332 million Exxon Mobil venture in Texas, with widespread implications for carbon capture and emerging energy technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 21:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. government has terminated funding for 24 green energy initiatives totaling more than $3.7 billion, initially awarded during President Joe Biden's administration, the Energy Department announced Friday.

A major project cut was a $332 million carbon capture effort at Exxon's Baytown, Texas refinery, aiming to reduce carbon emissions by switching to hydrogen over natural gas in ethylene production. Further cuts included $500 million designated for Heidelberg Materials in Louisiana and $375 million for Eastman Chemical Company in Texas.

This move, amidst the Trump administration's focus on maximizing fossil fuel output, could hinder advancements in carbon capture and green technology, drawing criticism for potentially stifling innovation and future competitiveness.

