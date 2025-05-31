Left Menu

Global Stocks Weather Trade Turbulence for Monthly Gains

Despite initial uncertainty due to Trump’s tariff policies, global stocks ended the month with gains, buoyed by positive earnings from Nvidia and eased tensions with Europe. However, tariff disputes with China and court rulings added volatility. Oil and gold prices declined amid currency shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 00:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stocks experienced a volatile week, ending with significant monthly gains despite uncertainty sparked by the Trump administration's tariff policies. Initial optimism was fueled by indicators of easing trade tensions between the U.S. and Europe, notably when President Donald Trump postponed tariffs on EU imports.

The market's focus then pivoted to Nvidia's earnings, which surpassed expectations, providing a mid-week boost. However, instability returned with the U.S. Court of International Trade's surprising decision to strike down Trump's tariffs, later partly reinstated by an appellate court. Amidst these events, Trump accused China of violating tariff rollback agreements and threatened further action.

Despite this turbulence, Wall Street and European stocks recorded both weekly and monthly gains. The S&P 500 is set to end a three-month decline streak, while oil and gold prices fell, reflecting investor reactions to the shifting economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

