Delhi High Court Grants Bail to Director Sanoj Kumar Mishra in Rape Case After Complainant's Admission

The Delhi High Court has granted bail to film director Sanoj Kumar Mishra, accused in a rape case, following the affidavit of the complainant who revealed having consented to the relationship. The complainant admitted to lodging the complaint under external influence, which catalyzed Justice Girish Kathpalia's decision to grant bail.

Mishra, previously arrested by Delhi Police in March, had offered a role to actress Monalisa. Justice Kathpalia, in assessing the circumstances, found no justification to extend Mishra's deprivation of liberty, instructing his release on a bail of Rs.10,000 with requisite surety.

The court noted the widespread harm of false sexual offence complaints on accused individuals and societal trust, urging for stern handling of such cases. This case, claiming a lack of jurisdiction over the alleged offence area, saw Mishra's counsel highlight his Mumbai-based consensual relationship with the complainant.

She reiterated in her affidavit there was no objection to Mishra's bail. The SHO Nabi Karim confirmed steps towards an FIR against those who concocted the false complaint, with considerations for a supplementary chargesheet. Earlier, Mishra's anticipatory and regular bail pleas were denied, pushing the matter to the high court.

