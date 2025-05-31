OPEC+ Opts for Strategic Oil Output Increase Despite Price Challenges

OPEC+, the consortium of oil-producing countries, has committed to a strategic increase in oil output for July by 411,000 barrels per day, continuing the trend established in May and June. This decision comes even as additional supply puts downward pressure on prices.

The group, led by key players Saudi Arabia and Russia, aims to assert control amid member disparities. Notably, some countries have been producing beyond agreed limits, prompting deliberations on mitigating excess supply. Discussion points from the recent virtual meeting included scenarios for a potentially larger hike.

OPEC+ contributes to half of global oil production, and the planned boost represents a significant 62% rollback of recent cuts. While fluctuating prices present ongoing challenges, global demand forecasts by analysts and the International Energy Agency indicate moderate growth in the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)