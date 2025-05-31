Left Menu

OPEC+ Opts for Strategic Oil Output Increase Despite Price Challenges

OPEC+ has agreed to raise oil output by 411,000 barrels per day in July, consistent with increases in May and June. Despite increasing supply, leading members like Saudi Arabia and Russia aim to discipline over-producing allies. Oil prices have slightly declined, amid ongoing economic concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 17:36 IST
OPEC+ Opts for Strategic Oil Output Increase Despite Price Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

OPEC+, the consortium of oil-producing countries, has committed to a strategic increase in oil output for July by 411,000 barrels per day, continuing the trend established in May and June. This decision comes even as additional supply puts downward pressure on prices.

The group, led by key players Saudi Arabia and Russia, aims to assert control amid member disparities. Notably, some countries have been producing beyond agreed limits, prompting deliberations on mitigating excess supply. Discussion points from the recent virtual meeting included scenarios for a potentially larger hike.

OPEC+ contributes to half of global oil production, and the planned boost represents a significant 62% rollback of recent cuts. While fluctuating prices present ongoing challenges, global demand forecasts by analysts and the International Energy Agency indicate moderate growth in the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025