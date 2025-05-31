Celebrating the Legacy of Ahilyabai Holkar: A Beacon of Empowerment
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and BJP leaders commemorated the 300th birth anniversary of Punyashlok Rajmata Ahilyabai Holkar in Agartala. Ahilyabai's legacy of women's empowerment, administrative skill, and cultural contributions were highlighted in a special workshop, reflecting on her lasting impact on India's social and cultural landscape.
On Saturday, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha participated in a district workshop organized to celebrate the 300th birth anniversary of Punyashlok Rajmata Ahilyabai Holkar. The event, held at Agartala Town Hall by the Sadar Sub-Division administration, spotlighted Ahilyabai's remarkable life and her enduring contributions to society.
Present alongside CM Saha were Tripura BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee and senior party leader Rabindra Raju, who paid homage to the revered queen renowned for her selfless service and administrative prowess. CM Saha took to social media to praise Ahilyabai as a beacon of women's empowerment, noting that her decisions remain relevant and exemplary.
Ahilyabai Holkar is celebrated for her innovative policies that empowered women and addressed socio-cultural issues. She championed women's education and participation in societal roles, notably supporting women weavers in producing Maheshwari sarees. Her legacy includes significant infrastructure projects and temple restorations, marking a lasting cultural and spiritual impact across India.
