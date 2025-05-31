Significant LPG Price Drop Brings Relief to Businesses

Left Menu

Oil marketing firms cut the cost of a 19 kg LPG cylinder by Rs 24, easing financial strains on commercial users nationwide. Effective June 1, this price adjustment lowers the cost in Delhi to Rs 1,723.50, providing a much-needed relief for businesses amid rising expenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 22:37 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a substantial move poised to ease financial pressures on commercial users, oil marketing companies have announced a Rs 24 reduction in the price of a 19 kg LPG gas cylinder. This price cut, effective from June 1, offers a respite for businesses across India grappling with rising expenses.

The move marks a significant development in the oil market, as industries reliant on liquefied petroleum gas stand to benefit from reduced operational costs. The price decrease comes as a welcome change, particularly for small businesses struggling to keep up with escalating fuel costs.

In New Delhi, the capital city, the retail price for a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder is now set at Rs 1,723.50. This adjustment is expected to ripple across various sectors, alleviating some financial burden as companies continue to navigate economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

