Significant LPG Price Drop Brings Relief to Businesses
Oil marketing firms cut the cost of a 19 kg LPG cylinder by Rs 24, easing financial strains on commercial users nationwide. Effective June 1, this price adjustment lowers the cost in Delhi to Rs 1,723.50, providing a much-needed relief for businesses amid rising expenses.
In a substantial move poised to ease financial pressures on commercial users, oil marketing companies have announced a Rs 24 reduction in the price of a 19 kg LPG gas cylinder. This price cut, effective from June 1, offers a respite for businesses across India grappling with rising expenses.
The move marks a significant development in the oil market, as industries reliant on liquefied petroleum gas stand to benefit from reduced operational costs. The price decrease comes as a welcome change, particularly for small businesses struggling to keep up with escalating fuel costs.
In New Delhi, the capital city, the retail price for a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder is now set at Rs 1,723.50. This adjustment is expected to ripple across various sectors, alleviating some financial burden as companies continue to navigate economic challenges.
