Xiaomi's Rapid EV Expansion: May Success

Xiaomi Corp has reported a substantial milestone, with domestic deliveries of its electric vehicles surpassing 28,000 units in May. This remarkable achievement underscores the company's expansion in the EV sector.

A renowned name in the smartphone industry, Xiaomi is steadily diversifying its offerings, making impressive inroads into the electric vehicle market.

The success of its EV deliveries showcases Xiaomi's commitment to innovation and sustainability, positioning it as a strong competitor in the global automotive landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)