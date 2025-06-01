Empowering Change: Expanding Gender Equity in Maharashtra Schools

The Maharashtra government, in collaboration with UNICEF, is extending its Gender Transformative Programme (GTP) to 120 schools in Dharashiv district, aiming to combat gender disparities by challenging ingrained stereotypes and norms.

Currently in its second phase, the GTP, first introduced in 2022, reached 4,958 students and numerous community members through interactive curricula and fairs. The initiative focuses on children aged 10-14, involving educators, parents, and the community at large in promoting gender equality.

Given its success, Maharashtra is considering statewide expansion to model schools. MAVA, an implementing partner, noted initial resistance, but as the program progressed, attitudes among teachers, parents, and students shifted, fostering an environment of open dialogue and increased awareness.