Left Menu

Empowering Change: Expanding Gender Equity in Maharashtra Schools

The Maharashtra government partners with UNICEF to expand the Gender Transformative Programme from 40 to 120 schools in Dharashiv District. Initially launched in 2022, the program targets reducing gender disparities by engaging students, teachers, and communities through education and empowerment initiatives, aiming for statewide implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-06-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 11:57 IST
Empowering Change: Expanding Gender Equity in Maharashtra Schools
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government, in collaboration with UNICEF, is extending its Gender Transformative Programme (GTP) to 120 schools in Dharashiv district, aiming to combat gender disparities by challenging ingrained stereotypes and norms.

Currently in its second phase, the GTP, first introduced in 2022, reached 4,958 students and numerous community members through interactive curricula and fairs. The initiative focuses on children aged 10-14, involving educators, parents, and the community at large in promoting gender equality.

Given its success, Maharashtra is considering statewide expansion to model schools. MAVA, an implementing partner, noted initial resistance, but as the program progressed, attitudes among teachers, parents, and students shifted, fostering an environment of open dialogue and increased awareness.

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025