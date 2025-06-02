Left Menu

Boric's Bold Moves: Renewable Energy and Geopolitical Stances

Chilean President Gabriel Boric announces accelerated renewable energy efforts and stances against Israel's actions in Gaza during his final months in office. In a comprehensive address, Boric addressed issues from decarbonization and infrastructure to geopolitical tensions and his administration's achievements and challenges.

In a pivotal address, Chile's President Gabriel Boric has asserted an aggressive push towards renewable energy while taking a firm stance against Israel's ongoing conflict in Gaza. During his final annual congressional speech in Valparaiso, Boric unveiled plans to bolster renewable investments and expedite the phase-out of coal-powered plants by 2035.

Boric's speech, marked by both applause and criticism from differing congressional factions, included plans to ban imports from Israeli-occupied territories and support Spain's proposal for an arms embargo against Israel. The Chilean leader, known for his vocal opposition to Israel, recently summoned his ambassador home for consultations.

As Boric's government navigates its final year, it aims to modernize permitting procedures to catalyze mining and energy projects, and further ambitions in lithium extraction led by Codelco. Despite criticism over unmet campaign promises and constitutional reform failures, Boric affirms progress in challenging governance conditions.

