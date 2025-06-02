Left Menu

Global Markets Waver Amid Rising U.S.-China Trade Tensions

Asian markets and the dollar opened cautiously on Monday due to escalating U.S.-China trade tensions and imminent U.S. and European economic indicators. Trump's threat to hike tariffs on steel and aluminum saw little immediate reaction. Investors brace for key U.S. reports and decisions on potential interest rate cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 08:36 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 08:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian share markets and the dollar began the week on a cautious note as investors navigated ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions. The market braces ahead of critical U.S. jobs data and anticipated interest rate cuts from Europe.

There was muted response to President Trump's Friday threat to double tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, a move which European Union's negotiators heavily criticized. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed upcoming dialogue between Trump and China's President Xi Jinping regarding crucial mineral disputes.

Meanwhile, the volatility continues with the Federal Reserve's potential interest rate moves under scrutiny as U.S. unemployment data looms. The global economy remains on edge amid a backdrop of fluctuating market forecasts, tariff uncertainties, and shifting central bank policies.

