Global Markets Waver Amid Rising U.S.-China Trade Tensions

Asian share markets and the dollar began the week on a cautious note as investors navigated ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions. The market braces ahead of critical U.S. jobs data and anticipated interest rate cuts from Europe.

There was muted response to President Trump's Friday threat to double tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, a move which European Union's negotiators heavily criticized. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed upcoming dialogue between Trump and China's President Xi Jinping regarding crucial mineral disputes.

Meanwhile, the volatility continues with the Federal Reserve's potential interest rate moves under scrutiny as U.S. unemployment data looms. The global economy remains on edge amid a backdrop of fluctuating market forecasts, tariff uncertainties, and shifting central bank policies.