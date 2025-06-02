BJP MP Alok Sharma Raises Concerns Over 'Love Jihad' and Muslim Gym Trainers in Bhopal

BJP MP Alok Sharma has sparked controversy in Bhopal by targeting Muslim gym trainers under the alleged issue of 'love jihad.' Sharma announced plans to provide police with a list of Muslim trainers and emphasized the need for female trainers to counter such perceived threats.

The statement arrived amid allegations by Bajrang Dal concerning Muslim trainers' presence at a local gym. Sharma's remarks were made after the 'Bhopal Vileenikaran Diwas' celebrations, a day marking Bhopal's historic merger, where he also paid tribute to freedom fighters.

Simultaneously, Vishvas Sarang, a state minister, has advocated for severe action against those accused of 'love jihad.' His comments follow a case of alleged rape and blackmail in Bhopal leading to police shootings. Authorities have arrested five suspects, including the alleged ringleader.

