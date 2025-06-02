Fire breaks out in Delhi's Wazirpur, one woman injured

A fire broke out in four to five jhuggis following a cylinder blast in the Wazirpur Industrial area on Monday, said the Delhi fire service officials. According to the Delhi Fire Services, "The fire broke out in 4-5 jhuggis due to a cylinder blast in Wazirpur Industrial area. One woman was injured and was admitted to a hospital."

"Two fire tenders reached the spot. Fire is now under control," said the Fire Services In a separate incident, on Saturday, a massive fire was reported at the Sunday Bazar in Budh Vihar Phase 2 of New Delhi, according to officials, and two to four fire tenders rushed to the incident spot.

The fire was in 10 to 12 huts, which the fire officials completely doused. The reason behind the accident is yet to be revealed. No casualties have been reported. Earlier, two people lost their lives and four others were injured in a fire at an E-Rikshaw charging station at Moti Ram Road, in the national capital's Shahdara area.

The Delhi Fire Department said they received a call from the e-charging station on Sunday morning reporting a fire at the site. Fire tenders were immediately dispatched to douse the blaze. Two charred bodies were recovered from the spot, and four persons who sustained injuries were rushed to the GTB hospital. The charging station was completely damaged under a tin shed area of approximately 400 square yards. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)