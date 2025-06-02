Left Menu

Swift Response: Rescue Efforts Intensify Amidst Northeast India Floods

In response to severe rain-induced floods in Northeast India, a coordinated emergency relief operation involving the Indian Air Force, armed forces, and local authorities has been launched. Rescue efforts successfully evacuated over 500 civilians, repaired flood barriers, and distributed essential supplies to affected areas, while restoration work in key regions is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 11:28 IST
Security personnel rescue people stranded in floods in Northeastern states (Photo/X@adgpi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of catastrophic floods in Northeast India, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the launch of a vital humanitarian assistance and disaster relief mission. Spearheaded by the Indian Air Force, Central armed forces, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the operation seeks to mitigate the damaging impact of the rain-induced deluge.

The Indian Army, in collaboration with the Assam Rifles, undertakes extensive rescue missions across the hardest-hit regions, such as Imphal East and West. On the second day of Operation JalRahat-2, over 500 civilians were evacuated from heavily submerged areas, including Wangkhei, Heingang, Lamlong, Khurai, JNIMS, and Ahallup. Additionally, emergency repairs were conducted on the breached Iril River boundary wall to stave off further flooding threats.

Military personnel and local authorities have distributed nearly 800 bottles of drinking water and essential supplies to displaced families, while army boats transported patients to safety at JNIMS Hospital. Meanwhile, restoration works on vital infrastructure, such as the Phidang Bailey Bridge and the Chungthang-Phidang road, are proceeding, ensuring safe tourist evacuations and continued search efforts for missing persons in Mangan District.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

