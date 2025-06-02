Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Paraguayan President's Landmark Visit to India

President Santiago Pena Palacios of Paraguay embarks on a significant state visit to India, aiming to bolster bilateral relations in various sectors. Hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the visit underscores longstanding diplomatic ties, with discussions spanning trade, agriculture, technology, and global issues such as climate change and terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 13:20 IST
Strengthening Ties: Paraguayan President's Landmark Visit to India
PM Modi meets President Palacios (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Paraguay's President Santiago Pena Palacios at Hyderabad House, New Delhi, on Monday. President Palacios commenced his three-day official visit by paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, symbolizing shared values of peace and non-violence. His landmark visit aims to deepen India-Paraguay relations through political, economic, and cultural exchanges.

The visit, captured by India's Ministry of External Affairs on X, highlights the strong bilateral ties. The Paraguayan delegation, warmly received by Minister of State Harsh Vardhan Malhotra at Palam Air Force Station, underscores the diplomatic warmth shared by the two nations since 1961.

President Pena's itinerary includes high-stakes meetings with Indian leaders, including a lunch hosted by PM Modi and interactions with President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar. The discussions cover expanding cooperation in agriculture, health, IT, and pharmaceuticals, reinforcing Paraguay as a key Latin American partner for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025