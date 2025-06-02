Strengthening Ties: Paraguayan President's Landmark Visit to India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Paraguay's President Santiago Pena Palacios at Hyderabad House, New Delhi, on Monday. President Palacios commenced his three-day official visit by paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, symbolizing shared values of peace and non-violence. His landmark visit aims to deepen India-Paraguay relations through political, economic, and cultural exchanges.

The visit, captured by India's Ministry of External Affairs on X, highlights the strong bilateral ties. The Paraguayan delegation, warmly received by Minister of State Harsh Vardhan Malhotra at Palam Air Force Station, underscores the diplomatic warmth shared by the two nations since 1961.

President Pena's itinerary includes high-stakes meetings with Indian leaders, including a lunch hosted by PM Modi and interactions with President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar. The discussions cover expanding cooperation in agriculture, health, IT, and pharmaceuticals, reinforcing Paraguay as a key Latin American partner for India.

