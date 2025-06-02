Strengthening Ties: Paraguayan President's Landmark Visit to India
President Santiago Pena Palacios of Paraguay embarks on a significant state visit to India, aiming to bolster bilateral relations in various sectors. Hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the visit underscores longstanding diplomatic ties, with discussions spanning trade, agriculture, technology, and global issues such as climate change and terrorism.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Paraguay's President Santiago Pena Palacios at Hyderabad House, New Delhi, on Monday. President Palacios commenced his three-day official visit by paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, symbolizing shared values of peace and non-violence. His landmark visit aims to deepen India-Paraguay relations through political, economic, and cultural exchanges.
The visit, captured by India's Ministry of External Affairs on X, highlights the strong bilateral ties. The Paraguayan delegation, warmly received by Minister of State Harsh Vardhan Malhotra at Palam Air Force Station, underscores the diplomatic warmth shared by the two nations since 1961.
President Pena's itinerary includes high-stakes meetings with Indian leaders, including a lunch hosted by PM Modi and interactions with President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar. The discussions cover expanding cooperation in agriculture, health, IT, and pharmaceuticals, reinforcing Paraguay as a key Latin American partner for India.
