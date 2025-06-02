Iran Awaits U.S. Shift on Sanctions for Nuclear Deal

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, announced on Monday that Iran is keenly observing any potential changes in the United States' stance on sanctions, yet no such changes have been noted so far.

Baghaei emphasized the importance of clarity and assurance from the U.S. on the matter of lifting sanctions to ensure that past challenges are not revived.

As negotiations between the two nations progress, the focus remains on resolving a longstanding dispute concerning Iran's nuclear ambitions.