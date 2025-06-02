Left Menu

Paraguay's President Santiago Pena Palacios Visits India, Strengthens Ties

Paraguay's President Santiago Pena Palacios embarked on a three-day state visit to India, paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and engaging in high-level discussions to enhance bilateral ties. The visit included meetings with Indian leaders to explore political, economic, and cultural collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 13:47 IST
President Palacios at Rajghat (Photo/@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Paraguay's President Santiago Pena Palacios paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at New Delhi's Rajghat on Monday, highlighting peace and non-violence. The occasion marked a key element of his three-day state visit to India, set to conclude on June 4th, as shared by the Ministry of External Affairs.

President Palacios, on his debut state visit to India, received a ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour at Palam Air Force Station in New Delhi. He was warmly greeted by Minister of State Harsh Vardhan Malhotra, underscoring the robust bilateral ties between India and Paraguay, as noted by Randhir Jaiswal from the MEA.

The visit aims to deepen ties across political, economic, and cultural domains, with high-level talks planned between President Pena and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The itinerary includes meetings with top Indian leaders and a visit to Mumbai to engage with business and technology sectors, reflecting long-standing cooperative relations since 1961.

