Trump's Tariff Surge: Asian Steelmakers Face Potential Losses Amid Global Trade War

Shares of South Korean and Vietnamese steelmakers took a significant hit after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 50% tariff on imported steel and aluminum, intensifying global trade tensions.

Industry experts express concerns, predicting disruption for major exporters. The South Korean government and steelmakers seek to navigate the challenging waters by engaging in diplomatic talks with Washington.

With tariffs potentially inflating steel prices, analysts observe an already strained industry facing heightened uncertainty, as trade discussions continue to unfold internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)