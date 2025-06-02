Haryana Minister and BJP MP Defend PM Modi Amid Kharge's Criticism

Haryana Minister Anil Vij issued a strong rebuke on Monday against Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, who had criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's travel and public engagements. Vij asserted that PM Modi does not require prior approval from Kharge or others for his visits or outreach to citizens.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal defended Modi's leadership on national security, emphasizing the prime minister's capability in handling threats without opposition consultation. This came in response to Kharge's comments urging Modi to avoid self-praise and engage Congress in strategic discussions.

Kharge, demanding a special Parliament session, accused the government of misleading the nation concerning Operation Sindoor, after India launched strikes on terror targets in response to the Pahalgam attack. He emphasized the need for dialogue on defense preparedness, citing remarks by the Chief of Defence Staff.

