Haryana Minister Anil Vij and BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks on national security and recent operations. Kharge criticized Modi's statements and called for a special Parliament session to review India's defense readiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 14:49 IST
Haryana Minister and BJP MP Defend PM Modi Amid Kharge's Criticism
Haryana Minister Anil Vij (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Haryana Minister Anil Vij issued a strong rebuke on Monday against Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, who had criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's travel and public engagements. Vij asserted that PM Modi does not require prior approval from Kharge or others for his visits or outreach to citizens.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal defended Modi's leadership on national security, emphasizing the prime minister's capability in handling threats without opposition consultation. This came in response to Kharge's comments urging Modi to avoid self-praise and engage Congress in strategic discussions.

Kharge, demanding a special Parliament session, accused the government of misleading the nation concerning Operation Sindoor, after India launched strikes on terror targets in response to the Pahalgam attack. He emphasized the need for dialogue on defense preparedness, citing remarks by the Chief of Defence Staff.

