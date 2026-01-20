Ex-Help's Duplicity Uncovered: Theft in BJP MP's Flat
A former domestic help of BJP MP Manoj Tiwari was arrested for allegedly breaking into Tiwari's Mumbai flat and stealing Rs 5.4 lakh. CCTV footage captured the theft, revealing that the accused used duplicate keys. An investigation is underway following the former employee's confession.
- Country:
- India
In a recent case of alleged theft, Mumbai police have apprehended a former domestic worker accused of breaking into the home of BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and stealing Rs 5.4 lakh. The suspect, Surendra Kumar Deenanath Sharma, reportedly accessed the apartment using duplicate keys, according to officials.
The incident, which was captured on CCTV, unfolded when Tiwari's manager, Pramod Jogendra Pandey, received an intruder alert while away from the premises. Upon rushing back, Pandey reviewed the footage and saw Sharma entering and taking money from a cupboard.
After detaining Sharma with the help of the building's security guard, the police were notified. Sharma confessed to the theft after being shown the evidence. The investigation remains ongoing to uncover further details.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Exam Fraud Crackdown: RSMSSB Technical Head Among Five Arrested
Real Estate Director Arrested Following Tragic Car Accident in Noida
Real estate developer arrested in connection with death of Noida techie, whose car had plunged into a deep pit at construction site: Police.
Real Estate Developer Arrested After Tragic Construction Site Incident
Rash Driving on National Highway-48: Man Arrested After Video Goes Viral