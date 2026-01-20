Ex-Help's Duplicity Uncovered: Theft in BJP MP's Flat

In a recent case of alleged theft, Mumbai police have apprehended a former domestic worker accused of breaking into the home of BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and stealing Rs 5.4 lakh. The suspect, Surendra Kumar Deenanath Sharma, reportedly accessed the apartment using duplicate keys, according to officials.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV, unfolded when Tiwari's manager, Pramod Jogendra Pandey, received an intruder alert while away from the premises. Upon rushing back, Pandey reviewed the footage and saw Sharma entering and taking money from a cupboard.

After detaining Sharma with the help of the building's security guard, the police were notified. Sharma confessed to the theft after being shown the evidence. The investigation remains ongoing to uncover further details.

