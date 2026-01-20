Left Menu

Ex-Help's Duplicity Uncovered: Theft in BJP MP's Flat

A former domestic help of BJP MP Manoj Tiwari was arrested for allegedly breaking into Tiwari's Mumbai flat and stealing Rs 5.4 lakh. CCTV footage captured the theft, revealing that the accused used duplicate keys. An investigation is underway following the former employee's confession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2026 12:21 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 12:21 IST
Ex-Help's Duplicity Uncovered: Theft in BJP MP's Flat
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent case of alleged theft, Mumbai police have apprehended a former domestic worker accused of breaking into the home of BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and stealing Rs 5.4 lakh. The suspect, Surendra Kumar Deenanath Sharma, reportedly accessed the apartment using duplicate keys, according to officials.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV, unfolded when Tiwari's manager, Pramod Jogendra Pandey, received an intruder alert while away from the premises. Upon rushing back, Pandey reviewed the footage and saw Sharma entering and taking money from a cupboard.

After detaining Sharma with the help of the building's security guard, the police were notified. Sharma confessed to the theft after being shown the evidence. The investigation remains ongoing to uncover further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Market Ambitions Poised to Balance Global Trade

China's Market Ambitions Poised to Balance Global Trade

 Global
2
Mumbai Mayor Race: Allegations of Phone Tapping Amid BJP-Sena Power Struggle

Mumbai Mayor Race: Allegations of Phone Tapping Amid BJP-Sena Power Struggle

 India
3
Portugal's Lithium Power Play: EU Grant Spurs New Refinery

Portugal's Lithium Power Play: EU Grant Spurs New Refinery

 Global
4
RAK Ceramics and Birla Pivot Forge Strategic Alliance in India

RAK Ceramics and Birla Pivot Forge Strategic Alliance in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026