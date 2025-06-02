Assam Rifles in joint operation with DRI, recover 70,000 Yaba tablets from vehicle in Tripura

In a major success against narcotics smuggling, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), recovered 70,000 Yaba tablets from a vehicle in Teliamura, Tripura. The incident took place on Sunday.

Two individuals were apprehended during the operation. Headquarters of the Inspector General, Assam Rifles (East) in a statement said, "The contraband was being carried in a vehicle. The approximate market value of the seized narcotics is estimated to be Rs 7 crore in the international market."

The arrested individuals have been identified as Shamal Majumdar, a resident of West Tripura and Malaya Debnath, a resident of North Tripura. "Two individuals were apprehended during the operation, namely Shamal Majumdar, resident of West Tripura and Malaya Debnath, resident of North Tripura. Apprehended individuals, along with the recovered narcotics, were handed over to the DRI for further investigation and legal proceedings," HQ IGAR (E) further stated.

This operation underscores the Assam Rifles' continued efforts in combating drug trafficking and maintaining security in the region, HQ IGAR (E) said. Earlier, Assam Rifles launched swift rescue operations on June 1 amidst rising water levels caused by continuous rainfall in Agartala, in the general areas of Chandrapur and Resham Bagan under Sadar Subdivision, West Tripura.

Flood Relief Columns were immediately deployed to the affected areas in close coordination with the West Tripura District Disaster Management Team. The quick response and dedicated efforts of Assam Rifles personnel resulted in the safe rescue of 67 civilians, including women and children, from flood-prone localities. The operation highlights the Assam Rifles' unwavering commitment to humanitarian assistance and close synergy with civil administration in times of natural calamity. (ANI)

