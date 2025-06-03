Left Menu

Prostarm Info Systems shares debut with 19 pc premium

Shares of integrated power solution company Prostarm Info Systems Ltd on Tuesday listed with a premium of 19 per cent against the issue price of Rs 105.The stock started the trade at Rs 125, registering a jump of 19 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. The company catered to more than 700 clients during FY24, including Larsen Toubro Ltd, Tata Power Co. Ltd and Bajaj Finance Ltd.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 10:40 IST
Prostarm Info Systems shares debut with 19 pc premium
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of integrated power solution company Prostarm Info Systems Ltd on Tuesday listed with a premium of 19 per cent against the issue price of Rs 105.

The stock started the trade at Rs 125, registering a jump of 19 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. Later, it surged 23.80 per cent to Rs 130.

At the NSE, the stock listed at Rs 120, up 14.28 per cent.

The Rs 168-crore initial share sale of Prostarm Info Systems Ltd got subscribed a whopping 97.20 times on the closing day of bidding on last Thursday, helped by encouraging participation from institutional investors.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) had a price band of Rs 95-105 per share.

Prostarm Info Systems intends to utilise Rs 72.50 crore of the total IPO proceeds towards funding capital requirements of the company, Rs 17.95 crore for payment of debt, and the remaining capital will be used for achieving inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and other strategic initiatives, as well as for general corporate purposes.

The company is an integrated power solution provider, especially in UPS system lithium-ion battery packs and third-party power solution products, among others. It caters to a range of industries, including healthcare, aviation, research, BFSI, railways, defence, security, education, renewable energy, information technology and oil & gas.

It manufactures several power solution products under the Prostarm brand, such as UPS systems, inverter systems, lift inverter systems, solar hybrid inverter systems, lithium-ion battery packs, servo-controlled voltage stabilisers, and isolation transformers.

The firm operates three manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra. The company catered to more than 700 clients during FY24, including Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Tata Power Co. Ltd and Bajaj Finance Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools Are Treating Depression in Clinics, But Are They Ready for the Front Line?

Countering Deepfakes: Recent Trends and Challenges in Video Manipulation Detection

Why Fewer Startups Thrive: The Hidden Role of Aging and Consumer Brand Loyalty

Toward Safer Streets: How Togo Plans to Fix Lomé’s Urban Transport Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025