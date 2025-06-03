Left Menu

Global Champions: India's United Stand Against Terrorism

An all-party delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to discuss its international diplomacy tours promoting India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. Support from nations like Algeria underscores global commitment against terror. The delegation highlighted cooperation on financial measures to impede terror financing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 17:33 IST
Global Champions: India's United Stand Against Terrorism
former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An all-party delegation spearheaded by BJP MP Baijayant Panda met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday to discuss its recent international engagements focused on bolstering India's anti-terrorism stance. The MPs conveyed positive feedback from global partners, underscoring a united international front against terrorism.

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, former Foreign Secretary and delegation member, described the South Block meeting as "quite fruitful," noting that detailed feedback was shared with EAM Jaishankar. "The meeting was highly productive. Delegates provided firsthand insights, ensuring the minister received a comprehensive briefing on these international engagements," Shringla told reporters.

Engaging with international leaders in countries like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria, the delegation discussed India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its wider battle against terrorism. Praise from Algerian officials for India's efforts was evident, with Ambassador Swati Vijay Kulkarni noting Algeria's firm stance and support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools Are Treating Depression in Clinics, But Are They Ready for the Front Line?

Countering Deepfakes: Recent Trends and Challenges in Video Manipulation Detection

Why Fewer Startups Thrive: The Hidden Role of Aging and Consumer Brand Loyalty

Toward Safer Streets: How Togo Plans to Fix Lomé’s Urban Transport Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025