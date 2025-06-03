Global Champions: India's United Stand Against Terrorism

An all-party delegation spearheaded by BJP MP Baijayant Panda met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday to discuss its recent international engagements focused on bolstering India's anti-terrorism stance. The MPs conveyed positive feedback from global partners, underscoring a united international front against terrorism.

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, former Foreign Secretary and delegation member, described the South Block meeting as "quite fruitful," noting that detailed feedback was shared with EAM Jaishankar. "The meeting was highly productive. Delegates provided firsthand insights, ensuring the minister received a comprehensive briefing on these international engagements," Shringla told reporters.

Engaging with international leaders in countries like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria, the delegation discussed India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its wider battle against terrorism. Praise from Algerian officials for India's efforts was evident, with Ambassador Swati Vijay Kulkarni noting Algeria's firm stance and support.

(With inputs from agencies.)