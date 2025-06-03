Indian Delegation's Multi-Nation Tour Reinforces Anti-Terror Stance

An all-party delegation from India, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, has successfully concluded a multi-nation tour. The delegation returned to India on Tuesday, expressing satisfaction over fulfilling the objectives set by the Indian government. According to BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, their mission aimed to communicate India's strong stance against Pakistan-supported terrorism.

The delegation's itinerary included Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia. The officials aimed to highlight India's zero-tolerance policy towards cross-border terrorism. Aparajita Sarangi noted that different responses were expected from each country, emphasizing the need to curb Pakistan's persistent support for terrorism.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas described the visit as fruitful, underscoring the shared sentiment for peace and progress. Former Indian Ambassador to France, Dr. Mohan Kumar, stressed unanimous condemnation of terrorism by the host countries. The delegation's efforts resonated, garnering support and understanding for India's anti-terror actions, including condolences for victims of recent attacks.