Boosting Horticulture: Union Minister Chouhan's Vision
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasizes increasing per hectare farm income through the 'Clean Plant Programme,' set to launch nine plants across India, including three in Maharashtra. This initiative aims to enhance the quality and productivity of fruit crops by providing virus-free planting materials.
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stressed the importance of increasing farm income per hectare. He highlighted the Centre's commitment to horticulture through the 'Clean Plant Programme,' which will expand to Maharashtra.
Chouhan, along with key Maharashtra leaders, attended the country's first international agriculture hackathon in Pune. During his address, he announced the setup of nine plants nationwide, including three in Maharashtra, under the Clean Plant Programme (CPP), which seeks to improve fruit crop quality and productivity.
Chouhan praised the state government's 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' and expressed satisfaction over Maharashtra's progressive efforts in women's empowerment, while reiterating the central government's agricultural transformation goals.
