Carlyle Divests Stake in Yes Bank Amidst Major Industry Shift

Carlyle Group divested a 2.6% stake in Yes Bank for Rs 1,775 crore, reducing its involvement from 6.84% to 4.22%. This follows SBI and other banks’ recent decision to sell a 20% stake in Yes Bank to SMBC, making it the largest cross-border investment in India’s banking sector.

Carlyle Group, a prominent global investment firm, sold a 2.6% stake in Yes Bank valued at Rs 1,775 crore on Tuesday, executing the sale through open market transactions. The deal saw Carlyle's stake in Yes Bank decrease from 6.84% to 4.22%.

This development follows a substantial investment shift, with State Bank of India (SBI) and seven other creditors recently announcing a deal to offload 20% of their combined stake in Yes Bank to Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) for Rs 13,483 crore, marking the largest international investment in India's banking sector.

Post-completion, SMBC is set to become the foremost shareholder in Yes Bank. This maneuver comes amidst Yes Bank's positive financial performance, as it reported a net profit increase of 63% for the fourth quarter ending March 2025, compared to the previous year.

