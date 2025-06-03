Global Airlines Commit to Net Zero by 2050 Amid Green Fuel Challenges

Global airlines concluded a two-day summit, pledging to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, but raised fresh concerns over the supply of greener fuels and lack of new aircraft. The International Air Transport Association, representing around 350 airlines, emphasized the $4.7 trillion cost to meet these goals.

The summit observed newfound scepticism among airline leaders, yet IATA avoided debates on feasibility as they stressed that the timeline to meet the target is tight. Energy companies and airplane manufacturers faced criticism for not aligning with industry demands, despite the pressing emissions agenda.

IATA Director Willie Walsh underscored the urgency for the entire value chain to cooperate, including increased use of sustainable aviation fuels. However, with SAF covering minimal fuel needs currently, airlines are urging greater involvement from governments and the energy sector to bridge the gap.

