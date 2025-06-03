Uncertainty Looms Over Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant's Future

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe's largest, currently occupied by Russia, is not ready to resume operations. A lack of cooling water and unstable power supply are major hindrances, according to UN nuclear safety head Rafael Grossi.

Despite Russian interest in restarting the facility, significant challenges remain. The plant's equipment, dormant since September 2022, requires thorough inspection before any attempt at restarting, Grossi highlighted in a recent Reuters interview.

The plant's precarious location amidst ongoing conflict adds to operational complexities, while political disputes over technician certifications and IAEA access further hinder progress.

