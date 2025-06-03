Uncertainty Looms Over Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant's Future
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, occupied by Russia, is unlikely to restart soon due to cooling water shortages and unstable power. Inspecting the plant's machinery thoroughly is essential before any restart, with political tensions affecting technician certifications and IAEA monitoring.
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe's largest, currently occupied by Russia, is not ready to resume operations. A lack of cooling water and unstable power supply are major hindrances, according to UN nuclear safety head Rafael Grossi.
Despite Russian interest in restarting the facility, significant challenges remain. The plant's equipment, dormant since September 2022, requires thorough inspection before any attempt at restarting, Grossi highlighted in a recent Reuters interview.
The plant's precarious location amidst ongoing conflict adds to operational complexities, while political disputes over technician certifications and IAEA access further hinder progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
