Left Menu

Uncertainty Looms Over Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant's Future

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, occupied by Russia, is unlikely to restart soon due to cooling water shortages and unstable power. Inspecting the plant's machinery thoroughly is essential before any restart, with political tensions affecting technician certifications and IAEA monitoring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 23:47 IST
Uncertainty Looms Over Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant's Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe's largest, currently occupied by Russia, is not ready to resume operations. A lack of cooling water and unstable power supply are major hindrances, according to UN nuclear safety head Rafael Grossi.

Despite Russian interest in restarting the facility, significant challenges remain. The plant's equipment, dormant since September 2022, requires thorough inspection before any attempt at restarting, Grossi highlighted in a recent Reuters interview.

The plant's precarious location amidst ongoing conflict adds to operational complexities, while political disputes over technician certifications and IAEA access further hinder progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025