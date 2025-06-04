Left Menu

U.S. Pressure Campaign Against Iran Endures Amid Nuclear Negotiations

The U.S. continues its maximum pressure campaign against Iran despite attempting to negotiate a new nuclear deal. A Wall Street Journal report noted a temporary pause on new sanctions following directives from White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. However, the underlying campaign remains active.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-06-2025 00:31 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 00:31 IST
U.S. Pressure Campaign Against Iran Endures Amid Nuclear Negotiations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States' maximum pressure campaign against Iran remains steadfast, despite ongoing efforts to negotiate a new nuclear agreement. This was confirmed by State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce during a press briefing on Tuesday.

A report from The Wall Street Journal on Sunday highlighted a temporary directive from White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt to halt new sanctions activity targeting Iran. This maneuver suggests a strategic recalibration while maintaining the essence of the maximum pressure strategy.

Despite the pause, The Wall Street Journal, citing insider sources, noted that President Donald Trump's pressure campaign continues, reflecting its enduring application in U.S. foreign policy towards Iran.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025