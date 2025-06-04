U.S. Pressure Campaign Against Iran Endures Amid Nuclear Negotiations

The United States' maximum pressure campaign against Iran remains steadfast, despite ongoing efforts to negotiate a new nuclear agreement. This was confirmed by State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce during a press briefing on Tuesday.

A report from The Wall Street Journal on Sunday highlighted a temporary directive from White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt to halt new sanctions activity targeting Iran. This maneuver suggests a strategic recalibration while maintaining the essence of the maximum pressure strategy.

Despite the pause, The Wall Street Journal, citing insider sources, noted that President Donald Trump's pressure campaign continues, reflecting its enduring application in U.S. foreign policy towards Iran.