Left Menu

Vodafone Idea Shares Surge: Recovering Resilience After Ericsson Stake Sale

Vodafone Idea shares climbed 2% on Wednesday following a morning dip caused by Ericsson India's sale of a nearly 1% stake worth Rs 428 crore. The shares, initially dropping to Rs 6.65, rebounded to Rs 6.91 on the BSE. The company also reported lower losses and plans for substantial fundraising.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 17:50 IST
Vodafone Idea Shares Surge: Recovering Resilience After Ericsson Stake Sale
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Vodafone Idea reversed a morning slump to close 2% higher on Wednesday. The initial decline was triggered by Ericsson India's divestment of a nearly 1% stake, totaling Rs 428 crore, through an open market transaction.

Despite early losses of 1.91%, bringing the stock down to Rs 6.65, Vodafone Idea shares later reclaimed lost value, settling at Rs 6.91 on the BSE. The NSE witnessed similar recovery dynamics, with shares rising to Rs 6.92, up 2.21%.

The bulk sale, at an average price of Rs 6.76 per share, equated to over 63.37 crore shares. Vodafone Idea also announced narrowed losses of Rs 7,166.1 crore for the March quarter and approved fundraising up to Rs 20,000 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025