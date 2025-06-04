Tragedy at Victory Parade: Stampede Claims Lives at RCB Celebration

In a shocking turn of events, a stampede erupted near the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory celebrations, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other leaders have conveyed their condolences, pointing to the pressing need for improved safety measures.

Sharing his grief on social media, CM Siddaramaiah emphasized the profound tragedy of losing lives during celebratory moments. He highlighted the preemptive caution taken as the RCB team was not permitted to march, warning citizens to prioritize safety over fervor. Siddaramaiah mourned the deceased and wished a swift recovery for the injured.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge echoed these sentiments, calling for immediate action by authorities to bolster event safety protocols. He extended thoughts of solidarity to affected families and reaffirmed Congress's commitment to providing support. BK Hariprasad reported the death toll of 11, urging requisite government intervention for the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)