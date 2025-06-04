Left Menu

Tragedy at Victory Parade: Stampede Claims Lives at RCB Celebration

A tragic stampede at Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory celebrations near M Chinnaswamy Stadium claimed several lives, casting a shadow over the IPL win. Leaders, including Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, expressed condolences and urged strengthened safety protocols to prevent future tragedies.

Updated: 04-06-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 20:09 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, a stampede erupted near the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory celebrations, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other leaders have conveyed their condolences, pointing to the pressing need for improved safety measures.

Sharing his grief on social media, CM Siddaramaiah emphasized the profound tragedy of losing lives during celebratory moments. He highlighted the preemptive caution taken as the RCB team was not permitted to march, warning citizens to prioritize safety over fervor. Siddaramaiah mourned the deceased and wished a swift recovery for the injured.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge echoed these sentiments, calling for immediate action by authorities to bolster event safety protocols. He extended thoughts of solidarity to affected families and reaffirmed Congress's commitment to providing support. BK Hariprasad reported the death toll of 11, urging requisite government intervention for the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

