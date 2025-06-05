Wall Street Wobbles Amidst Trade Talks and Economic Data

Wall Street wavered on Wednesday as U.S. Treasury yields decreased, with investors focusing on U.S. trade negotiations and the forthcoming employment report. The Nasdaq saw a modest rise due to tech stocks, the S&P 500 ended flat, and the Dow slightly declined.

The dollar weakened and gold prices surged, with a major move in rates providing some relief for equity markets. U.S.-European trade discussions are ongoing, with heightened tariffs straining negotiations. President Trump may soon converse with China's Xi Jinping, although both leaders have expressed tensions over trade issues.

On the economic front, the U.S. private sector added fewer jobs than expected, and the services sector contracted further. European stocks rose, partly due to tax relief in Germany, while global indices showed mixed results in response to economic uncertainties and trade developments.