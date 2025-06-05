Mystery in Meghalaya: Murdered Tourist's Family Awaits Justice

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has pledged that justice will prevail in the case involving the murder of an Indore tourist in Sohra. Meanwhile, operations persist to locate the tourist's missing wife. Sangma refrained from commenting on the growing demands for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, noting that the current inquiry is comprehensive and ongoing. "Justice will be served in this tragic incident, and our ongoing operations aim to find his wife," Sangma assured when addressing the media.

Describing the incident as unprecedented for the state, Chief Minister Sangma emphasized that the government is employing all efforts to bring the culprits to justice. Following the recovery of a weapon linked to the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, a special investigation team was assembled by Meghalaya Police. Raghuvanshi, a tourist from Madhya Pradesh, had vanished with his wife Sonam, according to a police official.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem reported that the police registered the case, seized a phone, and conducted Raghuvanshi's postmortem this Tuesday. Despite these developments, the whereabouts of his wife remain unknown as searches continue. The couple, newlyweds from Indore, disappeared while vacationing in Shillong on May 23. Tragically, Raghuvanshi's body was found in a ditch, a separate police source confirmed.

The couple last made contact with their family on the afternoon of May 23, prior to their phone being turned off that evening. The police investigation began following a report of their disappearance, uncovering the husband's body this Monday, while efforts to locate his wife persist.

In related developments, Rajesh Kumar Tripathi, Deputy Commissioner of Police for the Crime Branch, confirmed the identity of the body as Raja Raghuvanshi. However, his wife remains missing, though efforts by the police and the National Disaster Response Force continue. Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya of Madhya Pradesh expressed his sorrow and prayers for the missing woman's safe return.