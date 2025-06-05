Historic Vande Bharat Express to Transform Rail Travel in Jammu & Kashmir
In a historic development for Indian Railways, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express on June 6, linking Katra and Srinagar. This significant occasion marks the completion of the Katra-Sangaldan rail link project, which includes the inaugural passing over the Chenab Bridge, renowned as the world's tallest railway bridge.
The announcement has spurred excitement among regional residents. Abdul Azeez Chandel expressed gratitude and commented on the project's potential to enhance convenience for locals. 'We are very thankful to the government for working on this. It gives great comfort to the common people,' he shared.
Locals like Kesar Singh remember the region's turbulent past with militancy and welcome the positive transformation. 'Nobody thought the train would come here. It is a dream come true,' he noted. The new route is expected to significantly boost regional connectivity, aligning Jammu and Kashmir more closely with the national railway network.
