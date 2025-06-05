Bridging Gaps in Climate-Resilient Agriculture

On Thursday, the Federation of All India Farmer Associations (FAIFA) appealed for enhanced investments in climate-resilient agricultural technologies. Citing high costs and low farmer awareness as major hurdles, FAIFA emphasized the necessity for sustainable farming to cope with climate change at a national seminar in New Delhi.

The report titled 'Nourishing the Future: A Report on Climate-Resilient Agriculture' spotlighted threats like erratic rainfall and droughts affecting key agricultural states such as Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. Member of Parliament Putta Mahesh Kumar, among others, attended the event which underscored the disproportionate impact on small farmers.

General Secretary Murali Babu stressed transitioning from a 'grow more' to a 'grow better' approach. FAIFA recommended increased research investments and called for subsidies and farmer training to boost adoption of climate-smart practices. Collaboration between policymakers, researchers, and private stakeholders was identified as crucial.