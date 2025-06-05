Left Menu

Bridging Gaps in Climate-Resilient Agriculture

FAIFA calls for increased investment in climate-resilient agricultural technologies, identifying high costs, fragmented infrastructure, and low awareness as challenges. The need for sustainable practices is highlighted due to climate impacts such as erratic rainfall and droughts. The report urges collaboration among stakeholders to advance climate-smart agriculture in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 13:10 IST
Bridging Gaps in Climate-Resilient Agriculture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, the Federation of All India Farmer Associations (FAIFA) appealed for enhanced investments in climate-resilient agricultural technologies. Citing high costs and low farmer awareness as major hurdles, FAIFA emphasized the necessity for sustainable farming to cope with climate change at a national seminar in New Delhi.

The report titled 'Nourishing the Future: A Report on Climate-Resilient Agriculture' spotlighted threats like erratic rainfall and droughts affecting key agricultural states such as Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. Member of Parliament Putta Mahesh Kumar, among others, attended the event which underscored the disproportionate impact on small farmers.

General Secretary Murali Babu stressed transitioning from a 'grow more' to a 'grow better' approach. FAIFA recommended increased research investments and called for subsidies and farmer training to boost adoption of climate-smart practices. Collaboration between policymakers, researchers, and private stakeholders was identified as crucial.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025