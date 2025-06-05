In a recent incident highlighting escalating tensions, Ukrainian drones targeted Russian airfields, damaging significant military assets. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov confirmed the damage but denied destruction, asserting the warplanes will be restored. This attack marks a significant development in the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

The assaulted airfields house heavy bombers integral to Russia's nuclear strategy. Despite U.S. reports of substantial damage, Russian officials maintain a portion of the fleet remains operational. The complexity and age of the warplanes, compounded by Western sanctions, may impede repair efforts.

Commercial satellite images reveal damaged Tu-95 and Tu-22 bombers, underscoring a potential strategic setback for Moscow. As global scrutiny grows, these developments further strain Russia's military logistics amid heightened geopolitical tensions.