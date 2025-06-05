Left Menu

Muted Market Movements: Investors Brace for Impact

U.S. stock index futures were stable as investors anticipated the monthly jobs report to assess the effects of President Trump's trade policies on the economy. Expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts have risen amid tariff disputes, while U.S. equities experienced significant growth in May despite trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 16:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock index futures held steady on Thursday as the market awaited the monthly jobs report, a crucial indication of how President Donald Trump's trade policies might be affecting the U.S. economy and the Federal Reserve's approach to interest rates.

Wednesday saw weaker-than-expected data from the U.S. private jobs and services sectors, amplifying the importance of Friday's non-farm payrolls report. While concerns mount over Trump's unpredictable trade policies potentially stunting economic growth, Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid noted that the data wasn't unsettling enough to exacerbate recession fears, keeping investors cautious.

Investors are now predicting more rate cuts this year, anticipating the first by September, even as the Federal Reserve prepares to hold rates following their meeting later this month. This comes amidst increased tariffs on steel and aluminum by Washington and ongoing trade negotiations with China, impacting market sentiment.

