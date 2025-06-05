Kerala BJP President Criticizes Karnataka Congress Over Bengaluru Tragedy

In a sharp critique, Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar accused the Karnataka Congress government of severe mismanagement following a tragic stampede during the RCB IPL victory celebrations in Bengaluru. The incident claimed 11 lives, and Chandrasekhar did not hold back, describing the party as 'inept, incompetent, unaccountable, and corrupt.'

Speaking to ANI, Chandrasekhar labeled the Karnataka Congress as a reflection of India's political issues, citing its alleged reliance on appeasement politics and widespread corruption. He condemned the party leaders, including those in top government positions, for making false promises and failing to handle public events in Bengaluru, a city known as the Silicon Valley of Asia.

Amid the political backlash, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased. The franchise expressed deep sorrow over the incident and established the 'RCB Cares' initiative to support injured fans, pledging ongoing medical and financial aid as part of their commitment to their community of supporters.